Suspected drug smuggler using drone busted by Border Patrol

SAN DIEGO – A 25-year-old man, allegedly in possession of several pounds of methamphetamine, was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents after a remote-controlled drone was observed flying over the border last week, according to a news release from U.S Customs and Border Protection.

According to the news release, on August 8, 2017, at about 11:25 p.m., a Border Patrol agent observed a drone fly over the border fence at an area approximately two miles west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The agent reportedly notified other agents in the area to be on the lookout for the drone. An agent on an all-terrain vehicle then spotted a male suspect at about 11:40 p.m. near the border at Servano avenue and Valentino street, reports said. The agent approached the man and discovered that he was reportedly carrying a large open bag that had a multiple plastic-wrapped packages allegedly containing methamphetamine.

After the agent arrested the man, a search of the immediate area was conducted, leading to the discovery of a drone that was concealed under a bush. The drone was approximately two feet in height, said the release.

“Due to the agents’ heightened vigilance, this drone smuggling scheme was stopped before these dangerous narcotics could enter our communities,” said Acting Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Boone Smith in the release.

The methamphetamine was reported to have had a total weight of 13.44 pounds and an estimated street value of $46,000.