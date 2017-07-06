Suspect wanted in Salton Sea homicide three others arrested

SALTON SEA ‑ An alleged murderer is considered on the loose by the Imperial County Sheriff’s office and they need your help locating him.

Investigators are looking for suspect, 35-year-old Armando Taylor, for his alleged part in the murder of a 38-year-old man, according to their report.

On Monday, July 3, the Imperial County Sheriff’s officers were called to the 200 block of El Centro Avenue in Salton Sea Beach about a dead person, their logs stated.

Upon arrival, medical crews found numerous injuries to the upper torso and pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the logs.

Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of United States Border Patrol Agents, searched the Salton Sea Beach and located three of four suspects.

Suspects John Taylor, Edgar Gerardo and Michael Guerra were arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail for alleged Homicide and Conspiracy charges with a bond set at $1 million dollars each, according to a KMIR radio report.

The fourth suspect Armando Taylor is still at large, according to reports.

The victim has been identified by family as Adam Walker, according to the Imperial Valley coroner.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is urged not to contact him, but to call the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office at 442-265-2021.