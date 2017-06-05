Suspect wanted for attempted murder taken into custody by CBP agents

CALEXICO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico downtown port of entry took a 27-year-old fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony charges for the alleged attempted murder of a Coachella police officer, according to a press release from the CBP offices.

The incident occurred at about 4:25 p.m. June 1 when suspect Gildardo Davila, a U.S. citizen and resident of Coachella, was escorted on foot to the downtown port by Mexican law enforcement officials, said the release. CBP officers working the port’s pedestrian facility took custody of the man and escorted him to a secure area for further review.

According to the press release, CBP officers conducted a query on the man’s fingerprints utilizing the Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System (IAFIS), confirming his identity, and revealing that he was the subject of a felony warrant issued at the request of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

After the warrant was confirmed, the man was turned over to the custody of a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy and transported to the Riverside County Jail.

To read more about this case, click on the link below from the Sheriff –Coroner Riverside County Office:http://www.riversidesheriff.org/press/chu17-0525.asp

Charges and allegations contained in criminal complaints are merely accusations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.