IMPERIAL – In the midst of the blazing summer outdoor heat, Imperial children ages five through nine unleashed their inner superhero inside the cool air-conditioned room of the Worthington Square Recreation Center for the Imperial Community Service Department’s Superhero Day Camp. It began Monday June 19 and wrapped up the following Thursday.

​The camp provided kids the opportunity to experience hands-on training to become superheroes/heroines by participating in various workshops designed to feature a specific “super power” or “trait” of a superhero. Campers used their imagination to create their own heroic alter ego, powers and abilities, and cape and mask to protect their “secret identities.”

Throughout the course of the week, the young campers escaped the high outdoor temperatures and indulged in fun-filled arts and crafts while playing organized games with the rec leaders and each other. On the final day of the camp, campers created their own capes and cuffs, had their pictures taken, and tested their newly acquired “powers” by competing in an obstacle course.

Stephany Velasquez of Imperial participated as a recreational leader for the first time this year and said she enjoyed working and having fun with the kids during the four-day event.

“It’s a yearly thing,” said Velasquez. “I think they (Imperial Community Service Department) have been doing it for about 12 years now, or so.”

“This is my first year doing it,” added Velasquez. “It was kind of fun and different to do with them.”

According to Velasquez, of all the crafts offered by the day camp, the kids enjoyed designing their own capes the most. “We help them glue on different little designs so they can kind of make it their own,” said Velasquez.

Due to the popularity of the superhero genre among youths, the Imperial Community Service Department announced plans to sponsor three more Superhero Day Camp sessions.