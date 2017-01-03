Suggested Resolutions For 2017 By the Traveling Retiree, Arn Lahde

Over the past months, there have been many receptions, luncheons and dinners for retiring employees, but there has been no thank you from Executive Management, who failed to attend any of these events. The new Board President, who has tirelessly shown respect and concern for all employees, see that all retirees are thanked for their service; perhaps the printing department could print a “Thank You’ to acknowledge retirees individually for their service.

All reorganizations be halted so that the new Board President can gage their benefits, and rationale with the GM. There has been over a year of instability in management, and the GM should know rating companies are mindful of this and it will reflect in negative ratings. Not only that, it is openly stated by newly favored cliques and silos, that changes being made are retaliatory to previous management, or due to nepotism.

Employees be informed of new reporting relationships as things change every six months. New supervisors have been added; yet, all employees do not know they have new supervisors. Since CSP’s were divided between CSP and Planning departments there has been no transition of projects to Planning, consequently nobody knows what to do, or who they are working for.

The new president hire an independent auditor to review all procurement contracts in place to surface all rumored conflicts of interest between the Energy manager, ZGlobal, Regenerate, and consultant friends hired despite no work to justify the positions. There are numerous complaints about not following procurement and hiring/promotion policies calling for bidding & job postings – creating grossly unfair practices that lower morale and productivity.

Give credit where credit is due: ZGlobal created the Strategic Transmission Expansion Program (STEP), and this is stated on the cover of the document filed with the CAISO.

Restore an independent reporting structure so that project management provides project expenditures for the direct purview of the Directors, thereby restoring one of the lost checks & balances.

New Board advise employees it is not a disciplinary, or firing offense to speak with Directors as they have been told individually and in HR sponsored meetings like the implementation of the new Employee Evaluation Form. This dystopian approach is another morale crusher, and can’t be overcome by ordering employees to say they are happy.

Get a realistic projection of the exposure for early buyouts, forced retirement settlements, and lawsuits from firings. Several hundred thousand has already been expended and rough estimates are flying that vary up to several million dollars.

Finally, the new Board ask for a review of the trading floor operation. According to employees, ZGlobal routinely by passes IID oversight to make/discuss trades. As ZGlobal has its own trading operation and schedules trades for other entities this might be considered market manipulation to benefit financial position – a serious FERC violation.

Signed,

Arn Lande