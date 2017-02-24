IMPERIAL – The city of Imperial’s Department of Public Services’ crew discovered standing water in the Sky Ranch subdivision park due to the storm drain’s system under the park had collapsed. Sky Ranch is located north east of Austin Road and Aten Boulevard in Imperial. Repairs to the storm drain system are expected to last through March 3.

The work is confined to the east of the park where Boley field drive and Sandalwood Glen Avenue intersect. The area has been fenced off from public access for the citizen’s and children’s protection. The city encourages parent to always accompany their children to the park to ensure their safety. The playground area of Sky Ranch Park is not affected by the repairs.

For more information contact the City of Imperial Department of Public Services.