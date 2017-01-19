Well y’all, the Chargers went and did it, didn’t they? After a long flirtation with the city of Los Angeles, it seems San Diego’s football team has finally decided to divorce itself from America’s Greatest City, ending a 56-year relationship so they can play football in that hotbed of fandom, Los Angeles. That’s right, the city that didn’t even have an NFL team for over two decades now has two. Could they possibly make it three? I wonder what the Raiders are doing right now? Wait a second, we’ll get to that in a bit. Let’s stick with the Chargers and their gigantic mistake for now.

As you can probably tell, I absolutely hate this move. The Chargers belong to San Diego the way the Raiders belong in Oakland and the 49ers in San Francisco (or wherever it is they play now). Yes, I realize for a brief season they played in Los Angeles, but that was a long time ago. Before Don Coryell and Dan Fouts, before Stan Humphries and Bobby Ross, before 50-plus years of a support from a pretty fantastic fan base.

Now, because Alex Spanos didn’t get what he wanted, namely a fancy new stadium, all of that is gone and the team is headed 100 miles north to a city that probably doesn’t really want them anyway. I mean, think about it. The people of Los Angeles didn’t seem all that upset for the 20-plus years they had no NFL franchise. Why does anyone think they want two of them now? I realize there are a lot of people who live in the greater L.A. area and I always thought it was kind of silly they didn’t have a professional football team. But they got one last year. The folks in Los Angeles have the Rams and I think that is enough. But what I think doesn’t really matter. They now have the Chargers too and the people of San Diego are left with little more than an empty stadium and a city-wide broken heart.

Now, as for the Raiders, they are supposedly moving to Las Vegas, which I think is another huge mistake. Talk about a city with a short attention span. They even have an advertising campaign based on their selective amnesia. I suppose this one could work out better than the Chargers in Los Angeles, simply because the stadium in Las Vegas could be filled with gamblers who wagered their week’s paycheck on the game. That would certainly provide a lot of people a rooting interest in what’s going on on the field. Still, I don’t like this move either. As I stated earlier, the Raiders belong in Oakland. Even when they played in Los Angeles, I thought of them as the Oakland Raiders. Do you really think the people of Las Vegas are going to dress up in those ridiculous silver and black outfits on game day? You know the ones, with the spiked shoulder pads and black face paint? Because I don’t.

It is certainly a tough time for professional sports teams. A lot of them seem to be held hostage by teams that want new stadiums every decade or two and expect the city they play in to pay for those shiny new houses. It does not matter that people have given those teams decades of their loyalty, spending a lot of their money on pricey tickets and merchandise in the process. If the owners don’t get their way, then they are going to find somewhere else to play. It seems loyalty means little and the fans even less. Unfortunately I don’t see this changing either. So expect to see more franchises uproot themselves in the years to come as they search for more lavish digs and larger luxury boxes, leaving their loyal fans out in the cold in the process