Staying cool in the Imperial Valley

IMPERIAL COUNTY– The Imperial Valley is well into the scorching summer months, with the highest temperatures hitting over 120, causing people to pack up and leave for vacation to beat the heat. For some, it is not that simple, and at times, it is impossible to escape the intensive heat that permeates the Valley.

Despite the never-ending heat, a few opportunities exist for people throughout the valley. One source for fun in the sun lies in Imperial’s own Eager Park. A colorful splash pad draws families whose children are looking to get wet and play with friends. Not only Imperial, but Brawley and El Centro also have larger-scale splash pads for children to enjoy time outside. Relatives and friends take advantage of the evenings by setting up pop-ups, grilling and chilling as their kids entertain themselves on the various water devises. The Grand Plaza in Calexico is also home to a smaller splash pad, giving parents the chance to let their children cool off after a hot shopping trip.

“Even though Imperial has had a splash pad for a while, it is nice that other towns have done the same to give families the opportunity to play outside, while keeping cool,” said Imperial resident Albert Sanchez.

These attractions are not the only relief for the blistering heat. The Valley is home to a few lakes, with two of the major ones being Wiest Lake and Sunbeam Lake. These two water attractions offer those with boats or jet skis the chance to play in the water. The Colorado River is another wet destination for boats, their toys, and families with innertubes.

“When it’s hot outside, water sports are a good way to have fun with friends and family by water skiing, inner tubing, or even Wake boarding,” said Jared Robinson.

The obviously answer to alliviate the heat is playing in the water, but for some, this may not be a possibility. In El Centro, children can find other means of saying cool by going to the local recreational center. With air conditioned gyms, children can play all their favorite indoor sports like basketball or soccer enjoying cooler temperatures.

Not only can children come to the recreational center, but the City of El Centro’s recreational department offers sports programs giving children a routine schedule during the summer of going to practices and tournaments.

The Imperial Valley can be an intolerable place in the summer for most new comers, but the long time residents of the County make life work every year by finding a way to beat the heat with various activities the Valley offers.