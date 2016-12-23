BRAWLEY — The Imperial County Sheriff’s Department and friends took donations for elected Imperial Valley families for the BUHS freshman boys’ basketball team to deliver on December 21.

Items delivered to families included a turkey, various canned and dried foods and vegetables, and age/gender appropriate toys for the family’s children.

The deliveries blessed two families in Brawley, one in Imperial and three in El Centro. The basketball team members participating were Carlos Alvarado, Cristian Gonzalez, Oscar Gonzalez, Chuck Smith, Milton Rosalez, Jesse Guiterrez, Christian Herrera, Omar Chavez, Miguel Estrada, Matt Ortiz, and Samuel Wise along with Coach Leonard Mendez.