Southwest Eagles dominate baseball match up with Tigers, 14-6

EL CENTRO — The Southwest Eagles boys’ baseball team hosted the Imperial Tigers Thursday night, with the Eagles swinging away for the win and defeating the Tigers 14-6.

The Eagles controlled the first two innings with six runs, holding the Tigers to just one run for a strong lead early in the game.

The top of the third began with hits by Tigers Kobby Lopez (#5), Jakob Trujillo (#3), and Brady Hodgkin (#31) to give Imperial two more runs. To score the final run for the inning, Manual Rojas (#2) stole home, cutting the Eagles’ lead to half, 6-3.

With the Eagles up in the bottom of the third, Ethan Ross (#22) started off the action with a bunt for a single on a fielder’s choice play. Up next, Andy Carillo (#13) connected with the ball for a hard-fly ball into left field for a double. Ross would move around the bases for an RBI, giving the Eagles a 7-3 lead. With one out left in the bottom off the third, the Tigers’ pitcher walked three consecutive batters, allowing Carillo to come around and score, making it 8-3 for the inning.

The Tigers kicked off the top of the fourth inning as Alex Duarte (#6) led off with a hard-hit ball to center field for a single. Next in the line-up, Chris Lopez (#20) connected with the ball for a hard grounder to third, advancing Duarte to third on a bad throw to second. Rojas was next up to the plate, who kept his streak going with a line drive to left field that scored Duarte for an RBI. Closing out the inning, Lopez flied out, sending the game to the bottom of the fourth with a score of 8-5.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Eagles struggled to find the ball over the plate, giving them two quick outs in the inning. Up at the plate, Meneses was first to get on base with a single to shallow left field and then the Tigers’ pitcher ended up walking Ross and Carillo to load the bases. The Eagles’ catcher Francisco Ulloa (#4) would be the hero for the inning, with a hard-hit ball to center field for a two-run RBI to close out the inning with a score of 10-5.

The final three innings saw the Eagles earning four more runs while keeping the Tigers back with at one run, giving the Eagles the 14-6 victory over the Tigers.