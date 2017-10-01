Southwest celebrates homecoming with victory over Gila Ridge

EL CENTRO– The Southwest Eagles hosted the Gila Ridge Hawks Friday and celebrated their homecoming with a 30-0 win over the Hawks.

The first quarter remained scoreless, and both teams stepped up in an attempt to be the first one on the board in the second quarter. The Eagles began with possession of the ball, but the Hawks forced a fumble to take over on their own 40-yard line.

Gila Ridge’s quarterback David Randle started the drive with a hand off to Renan Duarte for a three-yard gain, but Southwest managed to shut down the Hawks to regain possession with 6:36 left in the second quarter.

The Eagles could not convert on the first two plays, and their offense stepped up to the line in a third and one situation.

On the snap, the Eagles’ quarterback Cameron Jungers handed the ball to Tyler Saikhon for a big gain that spotted the ball on the Hawks’ 23-yard line. On a first down play, the Eagles followed through with a pass to Saikhon for a completion in the end zone. With a successful extra point, the Eagles took a 7-0 lead in the latter half of the second quarter.

The Hawks received for a short drive that ended in a punt back to the Eagles. The Eagles took possession on the Hawks’ 45-yard line, and with 34.9 seconds left on the clock, Jungers handed the ball off to Saikhon for a 12-yard run and first down.

A personal foul call on the Hawks pushed the Eagles to the 18-yard line. With the clock at 4.2 seconds, the Eagles ran a fake field-goal attempt for a touchdown run in by Justin Cordova. After the extra point, the Eagles went into halftime with a 14-0 lead over the Hawks.

Like the first, the third quarter resulted in no scoring for either team, sending the Eagles into the fourth quarter with a nice lead.

The Eagles had possession starting the fourth quarter. On first and ten, Jungers handed the ball off to Saikhon for a short gain. On the next play, Jungers connected with Grant Hansink for a first down on the Hawks’ 47-yard line.

With a fresh set of downs, Jungers completed another pass to Saikhon for 14 yards, bringing the Eagles to the red zone. Jungers followed up with a quarterback keeper for a touchdown and a successful extra point gave the Eagles a 21-zip lead.

Through the fourth quarter, the Eagles managed to force a safety and put up one final touchdown with a pass to Saikhon in the end zone that brought the game to a final score of 30-0.

With this win, the Eagles keep their undefeated record, and will move on to face the Central Spartans October 6 in their first round of league play.

“Going into this game, we wanted to force three and out situations for the Hawks while our offense took control on the field,” said Southwest’s Head Coach John Mitosinka.