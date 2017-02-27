The natural gas conservation program offers select customers with ecobee smart thermostats up to $50 in rebates.

California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has announced a rebate program designed to help customers who have purchased and installed an ecobee smart thermostat conserve natural gas this winter.

The program, called the SoCalGas Advisory Thermostat Program, offers enrollees up to $50 in rebates while helping reduce natural gas costs for home heating. It is active now through Mar. 31 of this year.

To be eligible for the rebate, program participants agree to allow minor adjustments to be made to their smart thermostat settings on days when a “SoCalGas Advisory” conservation event is called. SoCalGas manages the thermostats and makes adjustments remotely using a software platform developed by EnergyHub.

Participants are notified via email and within the ecobee smart thermostat, web portal and mobile app before any adjustments occur. During a “SoCalGas Advisory,” all customers are asked to immediately reduce their natural gas use to help lower the risk of possible natural gas and electricity shortages.

“We encourage customers to enroll in the SoCalGas Advisory Thermostat Program and take advantage of its benefits,” said Lisa Alexander, vice president of customer solutions and communications for SoCalGas. “This program provides customers with a simple and automatic way to help conserve natural gas at critical periods and receive up to $50 in rebates at the same time.”

While many electric utilities offer demand response programs to reduce electricity demand from air conditioning during the summer months, this is the first rebate program of this type offered by a natural gas utility for gas heating. All owners of ecobee-registered smart thermostats with gas heating in SoCalGas’ service territory who are not serviced by electric utility Southern California Edison are eligible for the rebate.

Participants will receive a $25 rebate check just for signing up before Mar. 15 and another $25 rebate as long as they remain enrolled through the completion of the program.

Additional information on the SoCalGas Advisory Thermostat Program, including registration and eligibility details, is available at www.ecobee.com/socalgas/. For more energy-saving tips, tools and programs, visit www.socalgas.com/save-money-and-energy.