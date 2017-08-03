Single car accident sends an El Centro man to hospital

EL CENTRO – The California Highway Patrol released a traffic collision report on a single car accident that left an El Centro man injured.

Martin Moraga, 21, of El Centro was driving a 1997 Toyota 4 Runner at an unknown rate of speed on the #1 lane on State Route 7 southbound, south of Heber Road, on August 2, 2017, at approximately 1:34 a.m. according to the report.

Moraga allowed his vehicle to move into the dirt center divider separating the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 7. Moraga turned the steering wheel to the right to get back onto the roadway, which caused the Toyota to move across both southbound lanes. Moraga’s turning movement then caused the Toyota to overturn an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its roof facing in a northerly direction approximately 100 feet west of Highway 7, the CHP release said.

Moraga extricated himself from his vehicle. Moraga was air lifted to Desert Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries to his left shoulder. This collision remains under investigation according to Investigating officer Fowler of the CHP.