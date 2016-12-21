YUMA — On December 17, agents at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint east of Yuma, arrested two U.S. citizens with nearly 43 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in their vehicle.

After a detection-canine alerted to the vehicle, agents searched the vehicle and discovered approximately 43 pounds of methamphetamine in the roof. The driver and passenger were arrested. The street value of the drugs is estimated at more than $128,000.

The subjects, drugs, and vehicle were processed per Yuma Sector guidelines.