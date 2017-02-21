EL CENTRO – El Centro officers responded to a report of shots fired on Saturday, February 19, at 10:42 p.m., near 6th Street and Main Street. Officers arrived and began contacting several subjects who were in the area.

They spoke with an individual who had been struck by what he believed to be a BB gun. The individual described seeing a blue Jeep Cherokee driving in the area just prior to being struck by the projectile. The individual suffered bruising to his arm, but declined medical assistance.

Officers searched the area and located a projectile from what appeared to be a small caliber handgun in the area where the individual was struck.

On Sunday, February 20, 2017, at 2:55 a.m., an officer located the blue Jeep Cherokee described in the initial shooting call. A traffic stop was conducted after an equipment violation was observed. The vehicle owner, identified as Isaiah Anthony Camacho (a 26 year-old resident of Murrieta, California with ties to Imperial County), consented to a search of the vehicle.

During the subsequent search officers located a small caliber handgun concealed underneath clothes in the vehicle. The handgun matched the caliber of the projectile located at 6th Street and Main Street.

Camacho and two other occupants of the vehicle were detained for further investigation. All subjects denied their involvement in the shooting; however, Camacho claimed ownership of the handgun. Gunshot residue tests were conducted on all three occupants.

Camacho was arrested and booked at the county jail for being a felon in possession of a handgun, possession of loaded firearm in a vehicle, and felon in possession of ammunition. The other two occupants of the vehicle were released from custody pending further investigation.