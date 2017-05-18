Senior Spartans honored at Central’s Awards Night

EL CENTRO – Seniors at Central Union High School are finishing up their last year in high school, and the community and school honored them and their many accomplishments Monday during the CUHS Senior Awards Night.

The CUHS Alumni Scholarship was the first given out, and included six scholarships, including three $1,000 scholarships awarded to students who excel in both academics and community service.

The CUHS Alumni Scholarship was started five years ago and guarantees 22 scholarships to students attending Imperial Valley College or the San Diego State, Calexico campus. Since its creation in March 2012, the committee has raised $27,250 for Central students. The scholarship was created in honor of the teachers who helped and encouraged their students to excel in the classroom, and into their futures.

The night belonged to the students as they were called up to receive their awards and scholarships totaling thousands of dollars, to be used toward their college educations.

This year, there were 21 scholarships handed out and ten memorial awards. All stemmed from the generosity of groups, organizations, and individuals in the community. These groups included the El Centro Education Foundation, MANA, Elks Club, MAG Coalition, the El Centro Chamber of Commerce, and more.

Sports awards for individual athletes were also given out. Individual students who earned honors and cum laude status were also announced as they received their graduation cords.

“This is a night to honor all the hard work of our Central Seniors,” said Principal Craig Lyon.

Central will have their graduation ceremony June 2.