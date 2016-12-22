SAN DIEGO — California Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) announced today that State Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) has been reappointed to lead the Senate Energy, Utility, and Communications Committee. This will be Senator Hueso’s second legislative session serving as Chair. His jurisdiction covers bills relating to utilities, energy companies, alternative energy development and conservation, and communications development and technology.

“As Chair of Senate Energy, I plan on continuing California’s leadership in promoting renewable energy, ensuring public safety while focusing on consumer protections,” stated Senator Hueso. “I would like to thank Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León for reappointing me as Chair. I look forward to continuing a positive dialogue with the members and building on fighting climate change.”

Members of the Energy, Utility, and Communications committee are as follows:

State Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego), Chair

Senator Mike Morrell (R-Inland Empire), Vice Chair

Senator Steve Bradford (D-Gardena)

Senator Anthony Cannella (R-Ceres)

Senator Ted Gaines (R-El Dorado)

Senator Bob Hertzberg (D-Los Angeles)

Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo)

Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg)

Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley)

Senator Henry Stern (D-Canoga Park)

Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco)

Energy, Utilities and Communications meets at the State’s Capitol every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Tuesday of the month at 9:30 am in Room 3191.

Senator Hueso will also serve in the committees of Banking and Financial Institutions, Governmental Organizations, Natural Resources and Water and Veterans Affairs.

Designated committee chairs and membership will be formally adopted by the Senate Rules Committee when it convenes on January 11, 2017.