Brawley’s name change on section of Willard Avenue honors Cotton Rosser

BRAWLEY — The Brawley City Council voted to change the name of a segment of Willard Avenue between Cattle Call and Rodeo drives to Cotton Rosser Drive Tuesday at its regular meeting.

The Cattle Call Rodeo Committee requested the name change to recognize and honor rodeo personality Cotton Rosser and his family for their local contributions in service to Brawley throughout the last 50 years of rodeo in Southern California.

The naming of city streets is usually reserved for honoring community members, but individuals who make significant contributions may be considered. It is also unusual to rename a small section of a street, according to City Manager Rosanna Bayon Moore.

According to Curt Rutherford of the Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo Committee, Rosser has supplied animals for Brawley’s annual Cattle Call Rodeo since 1966, and helped the event grow with his guidance and showmanship, bringing millions of dollars to the city.

In other business, the council voted for a new ordinance that prohibits the use, consumption, and possession of cannabis in city facilities, parks, streets, alleys, highways, or any other public space.

On November 8, 2016, California’s Adult Use of Marijuana Act (AUMA) passed which decriminalized non-medical use of marijuana by persons 21 years of age and over. The new law also permits the personal cultivation of up to six marijuana plants. AUMA also provides that cities may prohibit the use of marijuana in public places.

The council also voted to regulate commercial marijuana activities to preserve future options to exercise local control. The ordinance would prohibit commercial marijuana activities within the city limits and provides that the city will not issue a business license for any activity that is in violation of state or federal law.

Current United States federal law prohibits the possession, sale, and distribution of marijuana. Council members said this would preclude the opening of any medical marijuana and or recreational marijuana facilities in the city.