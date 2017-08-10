SDSU-IV to present artist reception at Steppling Art Gallery

CALEXICO — Steppling Art Gallery is pleased to present ‘Individualities’, a solo exhibition showcasing paintings by trans-border artist Israel Carrillo Madrid, who lives and works in Calexico.

A reception will be held for Carrillo for the public to meet the artist and discuss his works August 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the school’s art gallery at 720 Heber Avenue in Calexico.

Carrillo’s dual citizenship has made him part of the art scenes on both sides of the border, and this duality is reflected on his work.

The paintings in ‘Individualities’ depict disparate characters, iconography and narratives (found and invented) from the desert regions of Mexicali, the Imperial, and the Coachella valleys. Join the artist on August 10 to find out more about his work.

More paintings by Mr. Carrillo are currently on view at a solo exhibition at CEART (Centro Estatal de las Artes), Mexicali.