Scots Advance to 2nd round in CIF DI playoffs

CALEXICO — Vincent Memorial Scots opened their post-season round of boys Varsity CIF Division I tennis matches Tuesday at Central Union High School where they faced Coastal League representative Pacific Ridge in a 15-3 soaking of the Firebirds.

Mariano Santana decimated the #1 singles competition as he only gave up one game out of 12 in two sets over Pacific Ride’s #1 Max Olafsson (6-1) and #2 Tag Schnitzer (6-0).

The early blowouts gave Santana the opportunity to rest for the next round meanwhile Luis I. subbed in the third round but was ousted (6-0) by PRH’s #3 player Anurag Aiger.

Francisco Moreno swept through Olafsson (6-1), Schnitzer (6-0), and Aiger (6-0) to score three more points for the Scots.

Diego Gallasteguie won a convincing (6-0) blanking over Olafsson and then won a tight (7-5) tiebreaker against Aiger.

In the second round of the #2 singles slot, Gallasteguie was swapped for Jaime Honold who maintained course in a (6-4) victory over Schnitzer.

Vincent Memorials #1 doubles tandem took out #1 ’Ian Cohen/ Seth Baron, #2’s Evan O’Leoenard/ Spencer F’Brien, and #3’s Christopher Verheem/ Matticus Brown in sensational (6-0) fashion.

Carlos V. joined Alan Huizar in the #2 vs. #1 doubles match-up on a substitution for Jaime Honold where they were tagged (6-0) in a losing effort. Honold returned in the second round to assist in the (7-5) overtime defeat of O’Leonard and F’Brien. Huzar and Holnold finally found their stride against the #3’s in the (6-1) cruiser.

Rodrigo Vela and Ricardo Medina stumbled in a (6-1) first round defeat by Cohen and Brown but finished off the #2’s (6-3).

The final doubles match consisted of a (7-5) nail-biter that the Scots edged out.

In the Scot’s next outing on Wednesday, La Costa Canyon stopped Vincent Memorial, (5-13), one round shy of reaching the CIF Southern Section Division I quarterfinal.

“Well, we are out of the draw sadly. La Costa Canyon is a very good team (who fell in the quarterfinals to eventual champions, Coronado),” stated Vincent Memorial Boy’s Varsity Head Coach Jessica Zuniga.