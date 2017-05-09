San Diego State University – Imperial Valley Celebrates the 57th Commencement

CALEXICO – San Diego State University – Imperial Valley Campus will be celebrating the 57th Commencement on Thursday, May 11, 2017, on the Rollie Carrillo Quad. The event begins with an invitational VIP Reception at 5:00 p.m. and the commencement will begin at 7:00 p.m. Over 310 graduates will be participating in the ceremony. Their degrees include bachelors, teaching credentials and masters.

The commencement speaker will be Maria J Ambriz, Superintendent Calexico Unified School District. She is one of our own, a graduate of Calexico High School and San Diego State University Imperial Valley. The commencement and the speech will be live streamed on the SDSU-IV Website – http://www.ivcampus.sdsu.edu – and will be posted on the website to be viewed at a convenient time.

Superintendent Ambriz is a proud mother of two daughters both attend Calexico schools. She was born in Los Angeles, CA. and attended elementary school there until the fourth grade and has called the Imperial Valley home for about 40 years.

After graduating from Calexico High in 1985, Ambriz attended California State University Los Angeles and received a Bachelors of Arts degree in Spanish in 1989. Once in the Imperial Valley she attended San Diego State University Imperial Valley and was able to obtain: Single Subject Professional Clear Teaching credential (1993), Master of Arts degree in Curriculum & Instruction (1995), and Administrative Credential/Educational Leadership (1998)