Salton Sea Authority launches new interactive website

The Salton Sea Authority has a new and improved website, http://saltonseaauthority.org/, and it is now live, according to the Salton Sea Authority recent press release.

The website redesign project was initiated late last fall to modernize the Salton Sea Authority platform and outreach efforts. After going through a competitive RFP Process, the Salton Sea Authority selected a local Riverside web development company called System Go IT (http://www.systemgoit.com/) and began the overhaul, according to the release.

According to records, the goal of the new website was to create a straight-forward information and interaction hub that would be easier for members to use on both desktop and mobile devices, include more photos and graphic elements, streamline content, resources and information, and make it easier to find and effectively understand the issues and what is being done at the Salton Sea.

New website features include: