Salton Sea Area gets shaken Wednesday By Staff Reporter - March 2, 2017

Salton Sea – 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Salton Sea area on Wednesday. The temblor struck at 12:18 p.m. about 20 miles south of Salton City. There were no reports of damage. It was followed by several smaller aftershocks.