Salas wins IID special election

IMPERIAL VALLEY — Former Planned Parenthood director, Juanita Salas, won the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Division 1 seat in the June 6 special election. Ed Snively finished second, followed by Tony Gallegos and Blake Miles.

Official results are not yet available.

The Division 1 seat was vacated by Matt Dessert in December 2016 when he took a position at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District.

Salas is a trustee at the Imperial Valley College (IVC). The IVC board is currently investigating Salas for alleged ethics violations.

Salas commented on her win.

“I am committed to fulfilling my campaign promises and have already begun to start working on making sure the Salton Sea is addressed,” said Salas. “I will be announcing the launch of my new IID website were I will providing updates on what I am working on and encouraging you the voters to reach out to me to express concerns or ideas.”

“The support I have received from our community’s leaders has been overwhelming and humbling,” continued Salas. “I want to thank the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council for their tireless support and efforts to ensure I was elected.”

IID Director Norma Sierra Galindo commented on the outcome of the election.

“The camaraderie, cohesion, and collective will of the Board to carry out its fiduciary responsibilities and representation of all denizens of the valley have been fractured,” said Galindo. “I am concerned about the new Board’s maturity, lack of experience, and, in some cases, self-serving intents. God help the experienced board members deal with the imminent changes and guide us through difficult times to come.”

According to election officials, voter turnout was considered low, with only 1,710 votes.