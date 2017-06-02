Salas denies any wrongdoing in IVC investigation

IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College (IVC) Board Trustee Juanita Salas issued a statement June 2 denying any wrongdoing in the investigation against her by the IVC Board.

Salas is being investigated by the IVC Board ad hoc committee for allegations by a student for recruiting volunteers in a classroom for her Imperial Irrigation District (IID) campaign for the District 1 seat.

The student came forward to IVC Board President Karla Sigmond, complaining that a Board member running for another elected office attended the student’s class, made a PowerPoint presentation, and asked for campaign volunteers, according to Sigmond.

“According to the conflict of ethics code AP 2710 of the Community College, I have not done anything inappropriate or in conflict with my position on the Community College Board,” said Salas. “I do not have any say on the students grades nor do I or can I influence any students who chose to or not to volunteer on my campaign.”

Salas also accuses IVC Board President Karla Sigmond of playing politics.

“According to Community College policy, any student can call a board member and make a claim of “wrongdoing” that will call forth the board to set-up an ad hoc committee,” said Salas. “There does not need to be any evidence and the student does not need to come forward. This policy was written this way to protect the identity of the students; unfortunately Ms. Sigmond is abusing it to tarnish my reputation.”

According to IVC President Victor Jaime, the ad hoc committee is in the middle of the investigation of Salas. Results from the investigations will be available at the next Board meeting on June 20.

In her statement, Salas thanked her volunteers.

“I want to thank the students and young people who have been volunteering on my campaign,” concluded Salas. “It is my hope that these young people will walk away with the same commitment to their community that I had after volunteering on campaigns at their age.”