BRAWLEY — It’s a new year and a new North County Coalition for the Arts (NoCCA) with new executive director Rudy Robles.

Robles is a Brawley native who has been involved in theatre for 12 years, both in and out of school. Since then, he has performed in theatrical productions, designed sets and worked with sound, and produced plays — and even worked on innovative interpretive musicals.

Robles first became involved with NoCCA in 2011, the same year he began working with Mostly Theatre Company in El Centro where he currently serves as a board member.

As somewhat of a workaholic, Robles is also attending Imperial Valley College to pursue a nursing degree while also doing his theatrical work at NoCCA and Mostly Theatre Company.

Although Robles has had to change his career path from theatre to nursing, he has long been passionate about the theatre and sees this as an opportunity to show that passion.

“The opportunity presented itself and I get to do what I love to do, while studying to do something else I like to do,” said Robles. “It’s the best of both worlds. Even though I’m not a professional, I get to show that I do have the skills a professional would have, and still have the room to grow and share my passion with the community for that as well.”

According to Robles, NoCCA has quite a year in store with the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” play in May, with auditions being held this week. There is also a dinner theatre show planned in September for two days at the Stockman’s Club in Brawley.

Also, this year marks the first year that NoCCA will partner up with the Imperial Valley Film Commission to organize the Imperial Valley Film Festival.

“We are hoping this partnership will be a good one and plan to continue for as long as we can,” said Robles.

NoCCA is a volunteer-based organization started by Patricia Saracco-Lang in 1997 with the idea to serve and promote the arts in the under served North End. Since then, the organization has reached out to all parts of the Imperial Valley as part of the Imperial County Arts Council.

Just last year, NoCCA became a partner with the California Arts Council. The mission today is still the same as when NoCCA was founded — to bring performing/visual arts and artists together in the diverse communities of Imperial Valley and to educate, enlighten and inspire.

“That is NoCCA’s mission, to support and promote the arts in the community,” said Robles. “What better way to support and promote the arts than to passionately be a part of it and to participate in it and to encourage people to participate in these kinds of things?”

Auditions for the “Beauty and the Beast” production will be this week on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with walk-in auditions welcome, said Robles.