IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Imperial County Department of Public Works (ICDPW) sent out a release letting the public know of up coming road work/closures:

Evan Hewes Highway between Huff Road and Westmorland Road, west of Seeley, will be closed on June 21, 2017 and June 22, 2017 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. due to road repairs.

Detours:

– Westbound: Huff Road – Hetzel Road – Westmorland Road – Evan Hewes Highway

– Eastbound: Westmorland Road – Hetzel Road – Huff Road – Evan Hewes Highway

Houston Road between Old Highway 111 and McConnell Road near Imperial will be closed on June 14, 2017 and June 15, 2017 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. due to road repairs. Please use an alternate route.

Bowker Road between Heber Road and Chick Road, northeast of Heber, will be closed on June 14, 2017 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. due to road repairs. Please use an alternate route.