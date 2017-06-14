Road work on Ogilby Road and State Route 186

EL CENTRO — Caltrans sent out a press release informing the community of construction crews beginning major work on a new seven-mile segment of the Interstate 8 (I-8) Update Project in Imperial County from just west of Ogilby Road to west of State Route 186 (SR-186).

Eastbound and westbound I-8 through Segment 5 of the project will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Speed will be reduced in the work zone. Traffic flow is expected to slow and motorists are advised to allow additional travel time to reach their destinations.

According to the press release the I-8 Update is a major pavement rehabilitation project consisting of five segments that will construct Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) for more than 48 miles on Interstate 8 in Imperial County. The work will result in a long-lasting superior roadway, capable of withstanding the heaviest traffic loads. Construction began in 2016 and will be completed by 2019. Two segments have been completed and the final segment will begin work in 2017.