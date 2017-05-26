Responding to public outrcry, Governor restores funding to FFA

An outcry was heard in Sacramento in response to the latest state budget which cut Career Technical Education Pathways (CTEP) program, which included Future Farmers of America funding. Social media, letters, and phone calls flooded the halls of California power making the legislature and executive budget mavens reinstall the missing funds, according to Barbwire.

Over 25 assemblymen on the budget committee petitioned Governor Jerry Brown in response to the pressure put on their offices by their constituents, according to a State Assembly petition online.

The petition read in part, “We respectfully request that you reject the Governor’s proposal to shift $15.4 million from the California Department of Education to the Strong Workforce program…. As you know, California is the largest agricultural producer and exporter in the United States, generating almost $50 billion a year.”

Senate Bill 1070 reauthorized the CTEP program and assigned $48 million to the various budgetary outlets that filtered down to $15.4 million to CTE which FFA is one of the funded organizations.

The Governor’s proposed Budget redirected the funds from CDE to the Community Colleges Strong Workforce Program, eliminating approximately $250,000 annually to FFA, and several million to California Partnership Academy Programs.