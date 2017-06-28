Rescue beacon activation saves two in distress

TUCSON, AZ. – Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from the Ajo Station responded to a rescue beacon activation Saturday night west of Why, Arizona. Reports stated agents found two men, a Mexican national and a Guatemalan national, who required Life Flight transport for advanced medical care.

According to reports, when agents arrived at the Growler rescue beacon, a 25-year-old Mexican man told rescuers that his travel companion needed medical help. Agents, guided by the Mexican national, located the 26-year-old Guatemalan who was going in and out of consciousness. Border Patrol agents certified as emergency medical technicians provided the man with intravenous fluids while waiting for a Life Flight helicopter transport to a local hospital.

Agents evaluated the Mexican man and determined he did not require medical attention. He was arrested on suspicion of immigration violations and taken to the Ajo Station for processing, said the report. After the Guatemalan was treated and released, he was taken into custody by Ajo Border Patrol agents and charged with immigration violations.

Due to the extreme heat, Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials warned that summer is an especially dangerous time to be stranded in Arizona’s desert. Anyone in need of emergency assistance should call 9-1-1 immediately as dehydration can be deadly if not treated.