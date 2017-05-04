Rep. Vargas’ statement after the passage of Trumpcare in the house

Washington, D.C.— Today, Congressman Juan Vargas (CA-51) released this statement after House Republicans passed Trumpcare in the House of Representatives:

“Today is a disappointing and scary day for millions of Americans. House Republicans voted to take away health care from 24 million people, increase out of pocket costs for families, undermine individuals living with pre-existing conditions, and force seniors to pay more for their health care.

“In Congress, we should be working to increase access to quality, affordable health care for all Americans, not turn back the clock on progress. If we want to lower costs and make health care accessible for every American, Trumpcare is not the answer.”

Vargas represents California’s 51st Congressional District which includes the southern portion of San Diego County, all of Imperial County and California’s entire US/Mexico border. Vargas was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 and is currently serving his third term in Congress. He serves on the House Financial Services Committee.