Washington, D.C. — Congressman Juan Vargas (CA-51) introduced the Imperial Valley Desert Conservation and Recreation Act (H.R. 827). This bill designates and transfers land in order to protect key habitats and creates new recreational areas including permitting motorized recreation on designated routes.

“The Imperial Valley desert is home to an incredibly diverse ecosystem and vast terrains that are of great importance to the people of our region and the state of California,” said Rep. Vargas. “This bill would allow residents and visitors to enjoy the unique desert and partake in outdoor activities while ensuring that the great natural resources Imperial Valley has to offer are protected for future generations.”

The bill would impact three major areas within Imperial Valley and transfer or designate over 82,000 acres of land. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) would transfer land to the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park to be managed as state wilderness.

Finally, the Imperial Valley Desert Conservation and Recreation Act would establish the Vinagre Wash Special Management Area, a total of 81,880 acres in eastern Imperial County, to protect and enhance wildlife management, recreational, cultural and ecological resources.

