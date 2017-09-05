Rep. Vargas blasts President Trump for terminating the DACA program

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Juan Vargas (CA-51) released a statement following President Trump’s decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that President Obama signed in June 2012 using an executive action.

“President Trump is advancing his extremist, anti-immigrant agenda by terminating the DACA program and breaking a promise our country made to nearly 800,000 DREAMers,” Rep. Vargas’ statement read.

“Before DACA, young people brought to this country as children were forced to live in the shadows with the fear of being separated from their families and deported from the country they call home. DACA gave these DREAMers an opportunity to step forward with hope, go through a background check process, and have the ability to work legally, get an education, serve the country they love, and make many positive contributions to their communities,” Vargas’ release said.

As the fundamental law of the United States, the U.S. Constitution empowers the U.S. Congress to pass federal immigration and citizenship laws providing such laws do not violate the provisions of the Constitution itself, particularly those included in the Bill of Rights and the Fourteenth Amendment, as noted on www.usconstitution.com web page.

By repealing President Obama’s executive order on DACA, the President has delayed any action for six months so the decision is directed back to the U.S. Congress for a new law to be legislated or for them to let the previous law stand.

Vargas represents California’s 51st Congressional District which includes the southern portion of San Diego County, all of Imperial County and California’s entire U.S.-Mexico border. Vargas was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 and is currently serving his third term in Congress. He serves on the House Financial Services Committee.