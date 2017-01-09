Do you like to sing? Can you be found using the TV remote as a microphone? Have you publically done karaoke? Do you like good music? Do you need a laugh and a lift? “Sing” is a great movie, for the whole family, or to just go to with friends. We invited a couple of friends who were having a bad day, and it helped them get a lot better.

“Sing” is a story about dreams and how they can come true. It is an animated musical where a variety of animals fill the silver screen with both their personal struggles and their passion to perform. The main character is Buster Moon, a short koala bear, voiced by Matthew McConaughey, who desires to manage a hit in a theater he bought. He struggles to please his passed away father, and after a series of theatrical disappointments, organizes a singing competition to save his soon to be repossessed property.

Other voices involved Reese Witherspoon, Seth McFarlane, and Scarlett Johansson, among others. I don’t really think of the actors or personalities doing the voices, because the cartoon characters were so darn cute!. No disrespect to the mega-stars, but even though I am old, my inner child still enjoys songs and choreography done by elephants, gorillas, mice, and pigs.

Backstage to each performer was their own ongoing personal struggles, a common one being the conflict between the family needs and values, and the inner desire to blaze their own trail. Dreams require time, effort, focus and often a conflict with those well-meaning parents or partners who don’t share the vision. The film is a feel good movie that sounds even better. The music ranges from the Beatles of the ‘70’s to some contemporary work that this old dog can’t relate to it. Although I may not recognize the tunes, I enjoyed every performance. It was somewhat like a musical buffet, put on by a bunch of goofy, but lovable cartoon animals.

I personally enjoyed the movie, both as a music fan and as a retired talent show coordinator for the largest junior high school in Imperial Valley. I volunteered for the task for 20 years and it was great fun until my work plate became a platter. It takes great courage to get on stage, and overcoming fear was one of the themes that enable us to achieve things, that others can’t relate to. Success is often helped with social support, but it is an individual achievement that enables one to get up in front of hundreds and risk social suicide.

I have fond memories of many very talented Calexico youth claiming their moment in the lights of SDSU’s Rodney auditorium. It was a great experience for performers, fans and families. “Sing” may not take you back to your performing years, but it performs well the task of musical entertainment and comedy.