Reel Scenes: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 1 AND 2

How about this: two movie reviews for the price of one! After reading this, some of you may sigh, “I won’t get those 3 minutes back!” Anyway, I am not a super-hero follower like many in our culture. There are great movies out there nonetheless, but I will not be at the front of the line. I had not seen Guardians of the Galaxy 1, last year when it came out, and didn’t pay much attention to whatever accolades it got. There are too many good movies in America.

I was visiting with one of my college roommates from the early ‘70’s and he shared that he had seen the Galaxy films, and he loved them. It was my first testimonial about the film from someone over the age of 40 so I paid attention. He especially liked the sound track because it had several classic oldies. Well, I shared these gems of wisdom with my 14 year old grandson, and he looked at me and said, “You never saw the first Guardians of the Galaxy?” like I was some kind of idiot. Well, he didn’t leave me in my stupid state but rescued me with “We have the video; let’s watch it!”

Well I was down for the pound, and two hours later, I had a smile on my face and a sense of cinematic satisfaction. The first Galaxy was good. It is a story of a group of deviants thrown together who become a unit, and of course they end up saving the galaxy from bad guys wanting access to incredible power and destruction. The players in both movies were some serious star power: Chris Prate, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Glenn Close and the voice of Bradley Cooper. Both films have a great caste of personalities in the lead characters. They will remind you of friends, family or both, but lacking in the weapons and super powers.

The first Galaxy was about family and how even though we may not be blood related, we can come together with a sense of love, respect, comradery, sacrifice and create a social unit that has incredible personal meaning and social power. It is also about diversity, and how our differences, although initially may be irritating, can be overcome, and be a glue that binds us together. It can also help us over-achieve. Synergy is where the total is more than the sum of the parts.

Both films had humor, great writing about relationships, special effects and success in bringing victory all together. The second Galaxy was also about family, but it had an adoption theme that was very well done. The sequel also brought Kurt Russel to the script, and he did well as the egotistical father figure that many in our lives love, but also hate. In fact, his planet was called “Ego”, and it is our self-centeredness that often leads to the destruction of our personal planets and galaxies.

Although, he had already seen Galaxy 2, I took my other 6 year old grandson. I will go to films alone, but it is nice to share them with friends and family, unless they are a spoiler. (I took a risk with this same grandchild Holden, because when we went to the bathroom during the last Star Wars movie, he goes, “You know Hans Solo dies don’t you!”) I didn’t beat him because it was a public place (just kidding), but he did revel in the power of the spoiler role!

The script in both films were predictable, because we want the world to be saved for truth, justice and the American way! Also, the sound tracks for both were very good. These are films you can go to with college buddies, little friends and family. Also, not a spoiler alert, but stick around for the end of the credits!