Reel Scenes: Baby Driver

fter a 4-day, 3.000 mile drive from El Centro to Fairfax, VA outside of Washington D.C., what did my grandkids, my older son and his family decide to do? Go to a movie about driving of course!! We went and saw “Baby Driver” and all viewers, ages 14-64, enjoyed the film. Baby Driver is a story about a young, hearing impaired get-a-way driver and his struggles to straighten out the road of his life. It is a highway littered with crime, violence, excitement, music and finally love.

I am a visual person, and there were many scenes that just tickled my eyeballs. The end of the movie was especially pleasing, but I also liked a love connection in a laundromat. I used to work cleaning a laundromat, but these scenes were special recreation for my retina as were many other colorful moments in the movie. The movie was PG in sexual stuff but R in some of the language. If you are a “fast and furious” film fan, the chase and get-a-way scenes are lots of fun. Ansel Elgort plays the dynamic driver and he uses music to help him cope with his hearing issues. You will like the sound track as well.

For those who have an affinity for foster kids, or the disabled, this movie will speak to you. We like stories of people who overcome life’s challenges, but that often takes us places we would never plan to go. “Baby”, the young driver, also has some autistic or OCD overtones, but not from growing up with a deaf foster father. His adoptive father is wise, kind and caring and I liked watching their family dynamics. Both of our hero’s parents died in a car accident, which he survived. This trauma he experienced as a child led him to be both an efficient and effective driver for crime boss Kevin Spacey. His work for Spacey drives him on a collision course with Jamie Fox, who excels as a murdering sociopath, and co-worker in the film. But when Fox meets the end of his road with rebar, well for me it was both hilarious and just. That I was the only person laughing just shows how bent is my metal!!

This is not a family film, although I took two teens who were thoroughly entertained. There were a lot of “F-bombs” and violence, but I would not rate it excessive for a film about bad dudes bank robbing. My kids have heard worse on the football field, and the violent scenes were not too gory.

There were some family issues though. The relationship between Baby and his foster father was a positive portrayal. Too often, in film and the media, foster care is viewed as negative and exploitive. This film was a foster care success story, although our criminal chauffer was involved in illegal activities. My wife and I have a daughter who she adopted out of foster care before we got together. That is another nonfiction success story, where my step daughter now has her Master’s degree in Biology, married and a happy mother. In the film, you witness love, sacrifice, laughter and loyalty in the foster father/son dyad. This was also a biracial relationship which where the adoptive father was a blind, a wheel chair-bound African American man, and a model for parenting, but limited in his abilities. He imparted wisdom and care, but not in a controlling manner. This film makes me want to read the book, if there is one!

Music is a positive force in life. You will also enjoy the sound and role of music in this drama. The hero suffers from some PTSD, witnessing both domestic violence and his parents perishing in an auto accident. Music calmed his soul while entertaining ours.

If you ride along with “Baby Drive”, you will not be disappointed when you arrive at your destination. It is an exciting journey leading to a place many of us have been lucky enough to find!