“Two paws up!”

That’s what I said to a friend who walks his dog at the Bucklin Park in El Centro. I know several pet owners who walk their dogs and the day after seeing “A Dog’s Purpose” I had to encourage them to check out the movie. Some say it is a tear jerker, and I agree. You may want to take a couple of bandanas; especially if you are a dog owner. (One of my dogs, Sebastian, always wore a red bandana!). The film may also move the non-owners, because a pup’s purpose is to help people as they go through and cope with life —it’s burdens, loneliness, and losses.

The biggest star in the film was Dennis Quaid, but he was just one of the many supporting actors whose bonds with their furry best friends was the focus of the film. A dog’s purpose is to love his owner and the family. Dogs are very photogenic and kind of like kids, so it was easy to watch the movie as dogs just do the things they do. Whether it is chasing, jumping, sniffing, snuggling, or sleeping, dogs are just dang cute! And it was a cute movie!

I appreciate diversity in film, not just representing the different shapes, sizes and colors of the human condition, but personalities. You got both in this film, although the mutt who was the main attraction showed his in coping with the multiplicity in pooch parenting styles. I think our local Humane Society and other animal advocates should have been at the door of the theater, handing out business cards or flyers. The film does a good job in attributing positive human qualities to man’s best friend. Dogs are loving, playful, loyal, goofy, trustworthy, dependable, easy to hug, good sleeping buddies, and yes, they leave us.

Woven throughout “A Dog’s Purpose” was the sadness that life, and the lives of pets, go through seasons. Right now is the end of winter, to be followed by spring (yahoo!) and then summer (bummer!). With each change there is loss, but always some good stuff remains, and our decisions we make this month or year can haunt us in the future. The theme of reincarnation gives the viewers hope, or some comfort in the season of loss. I do hope to see my dogs (and cats) in heaven. There is a lot of theological confusion on that one.

The movie was not all warm and fuzzy. One of the dog’s lives (and purpose) was to protect and serves as a K-9 companion for a cop. When you daily face danger, criminals, conflict and stressful situations, in addition to divorce or disability in your personal life, your pooch partner can become the rock in the storm. That is one thing about dogs, in that they are able to love unconditionally. They forgive you in a heartbeat and it seems like their short term memory for our shortcomings doesn’t exist. And if you get mad at them, you can put them outside. Hard to do that with a spouse or child!

As a proud owner of four furry family members, it reaffirmed the feelings I have for my pets, and my belief that dogs are good medicine, friends, and fun. Wants some fun? Go see the movie or take your dog to the dog park!