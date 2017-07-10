OPINION: Reefer Madness to a Cannabis Convert

By Madelyn York

A Brawley native, I grew up in the California public school system where D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Week was highly anticipated. These five days of assemblies, demonstrations, and arts and crafts were second only to the Scholastic Book Fair.

By Friday, every child was decked out in red and black D.A.R.E. swag and taking a pledge not to do drugs. The fears I was left with post-D.A.R.E. were that PCP would be thrown in my face by a masked drug dealer on my walk to school and that marijuana was a gateway drug that would claim my friends one by one.

When I took my vow not to do drugs, I meant it.