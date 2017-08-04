Rainstorm causes major power outage in Seeley and surrounding areas

Seeley – With wind blowing at up to 50 mph, Thursday’s afternoon microburst left Seeley and the surrounding area with a major power outage. Seeley’s electricity returned several hours after the outage caused by the summer storm, but other areas still wait for electrical repairs.

Residences along Drew Road have reportedly been without power since 3:30 p.m., Thursday. Imperial Irrigation District (IID) has been working around the clock to get the power back on, but are facing several difficulties as 50 power poles were felled by the storm.

The Rio Bend RV & Golf Resort Park is currently running on temporary power by generators provided by IID. Larry Kalas, the resort manager, has been working with IID to get the park’s electricity officially back up and running.

“We’re working with IID trying to get the power lines back up. It’s a big mess, so we’ve been working with them and they’re trying to get some temporary power to us,” said Kalas.

Kalas was informed by IID that at least 30 power poles were down. He said he hoped IID would be successful in getting the electricity back on soon.

The American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties has responded to Thursday’s storm by organizing a disaster relief shelter at Southwest High School. The shelter is providing food, water, and places to sleep for residents that are still without power.

Paul Dillinger, a volunteer with The American Red Cross, came from San Diego to assist other volunteers and provide shelter for any Imperial County residents that need help. Individuals have not needed the aid of a shelter so far.

“As long as the disaster need is there, we will continue to provide assistance,” said Dillinger.

Emily Cox, the Regional Communications Director, said that the shelter was set up Thursday night and will continue to provide relief and comfort for as long as necessary.

“It’s a great example of why we do what we do and how the Red Cross is ready to jump into action whenever we are needed thanks to our volunteers and donors,” said Cox.

The Imperial County Department of Public Works (ICDPW) in a press release to inform the public that Wixom Road between Drew Road and Derrick Road, Drew Road between Interstate 8 and Dichi Road, and Kramer Road between Silsbee Road and Drew Road, all South of Seeley, will be closed beginning August 4, 2017 for three to four days due to storm damage. Please use an alternate route.

Should you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Imperial County Public Works Department at (442) 265-1818.