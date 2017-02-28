

BRAWLEY – Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, an affiliate of Scripps Health, has entered into a management services arrangement with Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego to provide management services to the pediatric and neonatal intensive care (NICU) units at Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley. Rady Children’s, the region’s only pediatric hospital, operates 551 beds in San Diego and Riverside counties.

Under this agreement, Rady Children’s will provide a medical director and a nursing leader to deliver clinical administrative services including program review and development. Tammie Miyagawa, RN, NNP will provide leadership to the unit in day-to-day operations. Pediatric Medical Director Ameen Alshareef, MD, who is on the medical staff of both Pioneers and Rady Children’s, will oversee the pediatric physicians providing services on both units.

In this arrangement, the hospital beds will remain under Pioneers’ license and Rady Children’s will be responsible for the medical management therein. Part of that medical oversight includes implementation of best practices and protocols that will allow Pioneers’ patients to, whenever possible, remain in the valley for their inpatient care and help the NICU at Pioneers achieve California Children’s Services (CCS) certification. If patients need to receive care outside the Imperial Valley, Rady Children’s and Scripps Health have an established clinical partnership and are prepared to support patients and their families that need to access care in San Diego.

“Recognized as one of the top children’s hospitals in the nation year after year, Rady Children’s brings a high level of expertise in the management of pediatric services,” said Larry Lewis, CEO of Pioneers Hospital. “With Rady Children’s long standing commitment to the Valley and its well-deserved reputation for providing the highest quality care, we’re confident our pediatric patients are in the very best hands here in our community.”

“I look forward to bringing the best of Rady Children’s to Pioneers,” said Dr. Alshareef. “This is a great opportunity to share proven clinical pathways and develop processes and procedures that will allow us to provide the very best quality care to children.”

“Rady Children’s has been providing care to the children of the Imperial Valley since we first opened our doors in 1954,” said Gail Knight, MD, Sr. Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Rady Children’s. “We’re looking forward to providing excellent health care services to the children of the Imperial Valley.”

Rady Children’s provides a wide array of health care services to children in San Diego, southern Orange, southern Riverside and Imperial counties.

Pioneers Memorial Hospital is a highly recognized 107-bed acute care facility committed to providing state-of-the-art healthcare and complemented by the highest quality of community education.