Public Health investigating a suspected Hepatitis A case in Imperial County

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Public Health Department reported September 16 that public health staff is investigating a suspect Hepatitis A case in Imperial County.

The individual is receiving treatment at a local facility. The individual, who is middle-aged and homeless, had previously resided in the downtown area of San Diego before arriving in Imperial County last week. The case doesn’t appear to have been infected in Imperial County. Due to confidentiality issues, no further identifying information will be shared. Yesterday, public health staff started vaccinating those that were in close contact with the individual to prevent the spread of Hepatitis A in the community.

Dr. Stephen Munday, County Health Officer, stated, “As a result of the Hepatitis A outbreak in California, public health staff has been working closely with our medical community and partner agencies to monitor the situation and be ready to respond to a hepatitis A case in Imperial County. Our staff have responded quickly to the report of a suspect case and have started vaccinating individuals who may have been exposed in order to prevent spread of Hepatitis A in our community.”