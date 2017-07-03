Princesses of Imperial receive the royal treatment

IMPERIAL – It was a night of fun for the smallest royals in Imperial at the city’s Parks and Recreation “Beauty’s Night Out” Friday at Worthington Square.

Girls were treated to dinner and movie, the new live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” while also playing games and doing other princess-themed activities.

The movie night was the last session of “Your Royal Highness Boot Camp,” a week of activities planned for girls to learn to be royalty that included creating their own crowns and wands, playing games, dancing, and learning princess etiquette, such as how to properly wave and curtsy.

“It felt wonderful being a princess,” said seven-year-old Sylvanna Garcia.

“My favorite part was singing and dancing to songs from Beauty and the Beast,” said five- year-old Allison.

Imperial Parks and Recreation plans on holding more themed boot camps during the summer, with a super hero camp held two weeks ago and plans in the future for a fairy camp.

This was the first of what Imperial hopes will be many movie nights for the community. Ember Haller, Imperial’s Community Services Director, said the event was created to be a night where children can have fun in a safe environment.

“We wanted to provide a program where kids have a safe place to come out and have fun,” said Haller.

The city is also considering holding a movie night once a month on the first Friday, she said.