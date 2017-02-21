El Centro officers were flagged down Saturday, February 18, 2017, at 10:47 p.m in the 500 block of North Imperial Avenue by a robbery victim. The victim informed officers he was walking in the 1600 block of Adams Avenue when a silver sedan pulled up next to him.

Four male subjects exited the vehicle and demanded the victim’s cellphone. The victim stated that when he refused to hand the cellphone over; a black male pulled out a stun gun and demanded the phone.

The victim, fearing for his safety, complied with the demand and gave the suspect his cellphone. Officers took the initial report and broadcasted the description of the suspects and their vehicle.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., officers located a silver sedan, matching the description provided by the victim of the robbery, parked along curb in the 500 block of south 5th Street. Officers made a U-turn and noticed two subjects running away from the vehicle. Two other subjects attempted to hide in the back seat of the vehicle and a fifth subject was seen walking away from the vehicle.

Officers contacted three subjects, all of which were juveniles residing in El Centro and Brawley, to determine their involvement in the robbery. Officers searched the vehicle and located the stolen phone. The victim of the robbery responded to the area and positively identified the three individuals detained as the suspects from the robbery. All three juvenile suspects were arrested and booked at juvenile hall for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and possession of stolen property. Officers were unable to locate the fourth suspect.