El Centro Police Department conducted DUI Saturation Patrols on Friday, February 19, 2017, and Saturday, February 20, 2017, between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. High Visibility Enforcement efforts like this have a deterrent effect, lowering the incidents of impaired driving.

The two Saturation Patrols resulted in the following:

-60 Vehicle enforcement stops

-3 DUI suspects arrested

-2 Arrested on other Criminal Charges

El Centro Police Department will continue to conduct these DUI Saturation Patrols in our ongoing commitment to protect and serve our community.