El Centro Police Department conducted DUI Saturation Patrols on Friday, February 19, 2017, and Saturday, February 20, 2017, between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. High Visibility Enforcement efforts like this have a deterrent effect, lowering the incidents of impaired driving.
The two Saturation Patrols resulted in the following:
-60 Vehicle enforcement stops
-3 DUI suspects arrested
-2 Arrested on other Criminal Charges
El Centro Police Department will continue to conduct these DUI Saturation Patrols in our ongoing commitment to protect and serve our community.
The DUI Saturation Patrols are funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to ‘Report Drunk Drivers – Call 9‐1‐1.