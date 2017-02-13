BRAWLEY, CA – The Pioneers Memorial Hospital (PMH) Foundation donated $80,000 to the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (PMHD) as a final installment for the use of their Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) equipment Monday at the PMHD auditorium.

This is the third of the three installments that will be made by the local hospital foundation. The EUS allows doctors to see what lies below the surface of the gastrointestinal tract, thus enabling them to quickly diagnose and treat diseases.

This innovative technique provides PMHD physicians the ability to more accurately diagnose tumors by being able to collect both high resolution images as well as tissue samples in a minimally invasive way, ensuring the best possible treatment for patients.

Dr. Oscar Lopez, gastroenterologist at PMHD, will be the doctor in charge of using the new EUS machine.

PMH Foundation president Shelvie Crittendon presented the $80,000 check to the hospital.

“Our community of Brawley always amazes me,” said Crittendon. “When there is something that needs to be done, we get it done. We have been very blessed. What it takes are people to make it work. The people that work at Pioneers care about the hospital and they care about people. The foundation puts the events together, but the community helped raise the money. You can buy all of the tools, but if you don’t have someone to run them, it’s not going to work. We have been very blessed to have Dr. Lopez here to carry out what this machine does.”

PMHD board vice president Maria Garcia-Aguilera thanked the foundation for the donation.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank the PMH Foundation for all of the assistance that they give us,” said Garcia-Aguilera. “There are a lot of things that they have done for us. They have raised over $3 million for PMHD. That is from support of the community and our staff members, who very generously donate every pay period to the foundation. Our hospital and the patients have greatly benefited from these donations.”

PMHD CEO Larry Lewis said, “I think we have an amazing team at Pioneers. Between the hospital board that strongly supports the growth and advancement of medicine, the financial support that comes from the foundation, and our great team of leaders and staff at Pioneers. We are really moving forward in many different areas. This is one of the great ones. The board supported us when it came to recruiting Dr. Lopez and advancing our practice of gastroenterology here through the EUS system. The foundation saw the importance of that and supported us. Pioneers will continue to grow.”