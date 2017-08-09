Pioneers Memorial Hospital to host mobile blood drive

BRAWLEY — About 1 in 7 people entering a hospital need blood. One pint of blood, which is the amount volunteers give when they donate blood, can save up to three lives, according to a press release by Pioneers Memorial Hospital. Approximately, 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood but less than 10% do annually. Since blood is always needed, volunteers are asked to give blood for patients, such as those going through cancer or trauma.

PMH will once again host a mobile blood drive to the community. The hospital will have a mobile unit at the Women’s Center parking lot, 207 West Legion Road, on Monday, August 21 from noon until 6:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, August 22, from noon until 6:00 p.m.

Despite the need for donors, there are restrictions. To give blood one must be 17 years and older, age 16 requires a parental consent, and weigh 114 pounds and be in good health.

Donors are advised to drink plenty of fluids prior to donation and to maintain usual eating habits on the day of donation, avoid fatty foods if possible. All donors must show a picture identification upon signing up to donate.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322) or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.