BRAWLEY- Children at the Boys and Girls Club of Brawley start their winter break in new, warm pajamas thanks to the generosity of Pioneers Memorial Hospital and their first pajama drive.

All 48 children at the Brawley Boys and Girls Club went home this weekend with a brand new pair of pajamas. They came in all sizes, colors, and designs that the children were happy to have.

“I like the colors and how soft they are,” said Jaylin Valenzuela.

“I liked the bottoms, especially the football ones,” said Isaiah Guler when asked about the pajamas he received.

The drive was part of the kickoff for the children’s Christmas break at the Boys and Girls Club which also included gingerbread house making and a small Christmas concert. The gingerbread houses were donated by the Lisa and Joey Sanders, Sara Sanders, and Mary Frances and Larry Fleming, all of Brawley. The club also received a donated Christmas tree for the season.

“I can tell on the kids’ faces they were overwhelmed with joy because one, we were doing gingerbread houses, and to top it off- they all got pajamas,” said Angelica Anaya, the director for the Boys and Girls Club Brawley unit. “So it was the icing on the cake.”

This is the first year Pioneers has done the pajama drive and raised close to 70 pairs of pajamas for the children of Brawley. According to Silvia Salazar, Pioneer’s HR manager, the hospital has done the Toys for Tots drive before and wanted to do something new for the community.

“The holidays are cold and it is to keep them warm,” said Salazar, “We just wanted to make a difference in the community.”

The pajamas were donated by employees of Pioneers and the community. According to Salazar, Pioneers will also give pajamas to the children in the pediatric department of the hospital as well as sending any extras to Los Ninos Receiving Home.