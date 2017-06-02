Pinning starts Brawley nursing students on a bright path

BRAWLEY – The pinning ceremony is one of the proudest moments in a nurse’s academic career. It’s an important symbol of moving forward in their career and attests to their education advancement in an honorable service.

The 2017 Imperial Valley Regional Occupation Program (IVROP) Certified Nursing Assistant class of Brawley Union High School held such a pinning ceremony Tuesday evening, an achievement rare for most high school students demonstrating their high accomplishment.

With their new certification qualifies the students to be nursing assistants in the medical fields. They can work with patients, relay patients questions to nurses and doctors, and are usually the first face seen by patients in the hospital. They are not certified to pierce skin or any other work that a registered nurse performs.

Twenty-eight students were pinned from both BUHS and Desert Valley Continuation School. Instructor Ines Estrada, a registered nurse, stated that the students who had to go through vigorous classwork that included lecture, lab work, and hands-on work at Imperial Heights Wellness and Health Center in Brawley, working with real patients.

“Nursing is my passion and I love working with patients,” said Estrada, “So I really enjoy teaching the students to do that and seeing them really grow and mature in the time we have them.”

At the end of the year the students take the state medical exam. The tests consists of a 75 question exam and a practical skills portion. High schoolers take the exam along with college students and adults who are seeking Certified Nursing Assistant status.

“It was the most difficult thing ever,” said Esperanza Beltran about the class, “I put all my time into this, but it was really worth it.”

Most are planning on continuing their education in the medical field. Some plan to become registered nurses, others want to move on to be doctors or specialize in various medical technical studies.

However all of the students shared a desire to help and take care of people.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the medical field,” said Erika Gonzalez, “It’s my dream to help people, to save people, and I hope to become a doctor one day. It’s the first step to where I want to be in life.”

“I always enjoyed helping others since I was a little kid, bandaging small wounds and helping with crossing the street,” said Orlando Felix, who plans on becoming an anesthesiologist or a nurse anesthetist.

According to Lupe Garcia, Program Assistant for IVROP, Brawley has the largest IVROP nursing class in the Valley with 30 openings in comparison to Imperial’s 15. IVROP has had the Valley program since 1985.

Lapel pinning began in 1860 with Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, and her custom of giving pins in a special ceremony to her nurses that she felt had been working the hardest. The United States in 1916 made it an official ceremony for all nurses who have completed their training. There are lapel pinnings for each level of schooling that a medical professional will go through in their lives.

With continued hard work, this will likely be the first of many pinning ceremonies for the class of 2017 BUHS nursing students.