BRAWLEY — A skip and a hop multiplied by an entire school full of eager children can make a big difference and send ripples across lives that can affect anyone.

These ripples into heart health were created by the students of Phil Swing Elementary School in Brawley at their annual American Heart Association’s Jump Rope for Heart held Thursday to help fund heart health research.

Usually Jump Rope for Heart is focused on the students jumping rope to get their own hearts pumping by jumping rope. This year, Phil Swing fourth grade teacher and organizer Gail Zeigler wanted to push to make the event bigger and better by doing something no other school in the country has done for Jump Rope for Heart.

Instead of just having the students jump rope, Zeigler added four activity stations for the kids that dealt with the importance of heart health.

The first station one had a presentation given by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office on the dangers of drugs causing unhealthy hearts. The Brawley Fire Department manned station two where members of Snap Fitness, and Fit2Go had the children exercising in ways other than jumping rope such as running, jumping jacks, and other exercises. Station three focused on the importance of eating healthy and was presented by University of California Cal Fresh. Last was station four — the jump rope station where students jumped as long as they could to the beat of fun music.

“It’s the bestest thing for my heart,” said grinning second grader, Robert Perez. “I like the jumping because it makes me feel better.”

“We jump so our heart don’t turn into a bad heart,” said first grader Ashlynn Padilla.

For Zeigler, this also strikes close to her heart since both her parents have undergone heart surgeries in the past two years.

“The surgeries have only been available within recent years through funds from the American Heart Association,” said Zeigler. “What we are doing here gives me more years with my parents.”

“Phil Swing has gone to extraordinary measures to increase heart health education while earning those life-saving donations,” said Katie Potts, the Youth Market Director for the American Heart Association in San Diego. “We want the students to have the healthiest and longest life.”

This was also the first year that all Phil Swing students participated in the event. Normally, students had to turn in a signed permission form in order to jump, and even then, there were only so many who wanted to participate. This year, the Phil Swing staff got every child up on his or her feet for the fun of getting their heart pumping, as well as learning a memorable lesson on personal health.

“Jump Rope for Heart is a good idea because they show kids what to eat and drink so they don’t die at an old age,” said Andrew Gasaway, a sixth grader.

Andrew’s classmate, David Jay Esclera, echoed that sentiment.

“It’s good to see all of this, because people can see what can happen when they get older if they are not healthy,” said David Jay.

The school’s goal this year was to raise $10,000, according to Zeigler. Students had a new and different outlet for raising money in the form of the internet and digital payments.

The community of Brawley came together as well, helping out with donations of food, water, and time, for Phil Swing’s event. Many retired teachers and former BESD students helped coordinate the presentations, while some individuals provided snacks that students ate at the Healthy Foods station.

“It’s the experience that we want the kids to get out of the event,” said Principal Liz Casey. “Everyone was blown away by all the activities and the success.”

Jump Rope for Heart is a national event sponsored by the American Heart Association that encourages students to keep fit and healthy while having fun doing it. It is a community service program that allows children to learn about how to best take care of their heart, as well as helping the community by raising donations that will save lives.

According to Potts, all of the students at Phil Swing are “heart heroes” for what they’ve done at their Jump Rope for Heart event.