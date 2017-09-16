Phil Swing holds Back to School Night

BRAWLEY – Phil Swing Elementary School held Back to School Night Wednesday in an effort to help parents who might be wondering what is in store for them and their children in the new school year. The evening allowed families meet teachers and get to know the ones teaching their children.

The event gave teachers and parents a chance to meet together to learn what is expected of the students during the school year with educators going over the rules of the classroom, what to expect as possible assignments, how to get in touch with them, and overall, what students will be learning in the coming year.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get on the same page and not against each other,” said Gail Zeigler, one of Swing’s fourth grade teachers and this year’s California state Teacher of the Year. “It’s going to be a positive year.”

Parents saw the night as a positive experience, especially with the school year just starting and getting all the information needed for a fresh start.

“I’m feeling pretty good about this year. I like the changes with Common Core and the changes they’ve made to the letter grades,” said Anthony Mendenhall after listening to the session with his daughter’s teacher. “She’s got a great teacher and I’m a big fan of the staff here at Swing.”

“It’s going to be a good year, and Mrs. Fletes was positive and clear on what she wants from them,” said Rebecca Pacrem as she stepped out of her son’s third grade classroom.

After the third week of school, many students said they are feeling eager for the year.

“I’m looking forward to learning more about seventh grade,” said sixth grader Sariah Maldonado.

“I think I’m going to be a better person,” said Delilah Mendenhall about the coming school year. “Mrs. Jauregie is a really fun teacher.”

“I’m looking forward to the activities that are coming up,” said fourth grader Rikki Diaz.

Questions from parents, however, were not answered Wednesday night, but faculty invited parents to schedule conferences in order to have one-on-one time to answer those specific queries.